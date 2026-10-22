Lost iPhone in Jeju Finds Its Owner Through Social Media

A Chinese tourist who found an iPhone wedged beside a bed at a guesthouse on South Korea's Jeju Island has connected with its Chinese owner after its owner spotted her appeal on social media.

The finder, a woman surnamed Zhan from Shaanxi Province, told Jimu News today that she would mail the phone back after returning to China.

Zhan discovered the device on October 20 while staying at the guesthouse. Her glasses and then her own phone slipped into a gap beside the bed. When she moved the bed to retrieve her phone, she found another iPhone.

After charging it, she was able to turn it on. The device showed that theft protection had been enabled and displayed a Chinese mobile number.

Zhan posted online to find its owner. The owner's wife came across the post, while a friend Zhan had asked for help in China also reached the family.

Yesterday, Zhan connected on WeChat with a man surnamed Yang from Jiangsu Province. She confirmed that the phone belonged to his wife by checking details of the device, the mobile number and the guesthouse room.

Yang said he and his wife had stayed there during a honeymoon trip more than 10 days earlier. The iPhone was a spare handset they had left in the room while sightseeing. They did not realize it was missing until several days after returning to China.

The guesthouse owner searched without finding it. A location check placed the phone near a river more than 400 meters away, leading Yang to think someone might have picked it up and taken it there.

To thank Zhan, Yang sent a small digital cash gift and recommended a barbecue restaurant beside the guesthouse. She said she had tried the restaurant and was preparing to return home, when she would arrange to send the phone back.