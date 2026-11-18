A court in eastern China has ordered a woman to pay her former husband 557,500 yuan (US$84,000) after DNA tests showed he was not the biological father of any of the three children he had helped raise.

The Jiangbei District People's Court in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, issued the first-instance ruling, Red Star News reported yesterday, citing a judgment posted on China Judgments Online.

The couple, former high school classmates, married in August 2014. The woman, surnamed Wang, gave birth to twin daughters in December 2015 and a son in January 2019. They raised the children together before divorcing by agreement in April 2023.

Under the divorce agreement, all three children were to live with the man, surnamed Zhang, with no child support specified. Wang received their jointly owned property and took responsibility for 2.63 million yuan in shared debt and an 8.5 million yuan bank loan.

DNA tests commissioned in August 2025 excluded Zhang as the twins' biological father. Further testing in January 2026 excluded him as the boy's biological father as well.

Zhang sought 690,350 yuan for child-rearing expenses, emotional distress, legal fees and testing costs, plus interest. He said Wang had concealed the children's parentage, causing him severe physical and psychological harm.

Wang argued that Zhang had long known the children's parentage and had voluntarily agreed to raise them. She said she and her family had covered most expenses and that the divorce settlement, including her assumption of substantial debt, was an overall arrangement reflecting their family circumstances. She also alleged that Zhang had been unfaithful during the marriage.

The court found no evidence that Zhang had known from the outset that the children were not biologically his. It held that Wang had seriously breached the spouses' duty of fidelity and must compensate him for child-rearing losses and emotional harm.

The award comprised 500,000 yuan for child-rearing expenses, 50,000 yuan for emotional distress and 7,500 yuan for DNA testing. The court rejected his claims for legal fees and interest.