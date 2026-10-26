Medical Reality Show Sparks Backlash Over Clinical Standards

A Chinese medical reality show has drawn criticism for presenting a research-heavy résumé as evidence of clinical excellence while airing casual remarks about diagnosis and patient records. The backlash has also focused attention on the risks of turning professional medical training into entertainment.

The eighth season of "An Exciting Offer" follows medical trainees. Much of the backlash centers on Li Ziqi, a neurosurgery doctoral student at Fujian Medical University, whom the show portrayed as an exceptional candidate with 10 Science Citation Index papers and experience participating in Category IV operations, the highest surgical risk and difficulty tier.

During an imaging assessment, Li described his answer as a "blind guess" of craniopharyngioma, prompting a supervisor to warn against guessing diagnoses. Remarks that writing medical records was merely a routine that could be learned in a day, and that he did no clinical work during his doctorate, also attracted criticism.

The remarks have sent the university scrambling to clarify. According to Xiaoxiang Morning Post, university staff stated on October 21 that Li had completed 18 months of clinical rotations and that his wording had caused a misunderstanding. A university disciplinary official said no report alleging academic fraud by Li had been received at that point.