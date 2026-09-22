Minhang Builds Momentum in High-Tech Industries

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Bus maker begins smart upgrade Shanghai Sunwin Bus Co's smart new energy bus manufacturing capabilities upgrading project was held at the Minhang District Development Zone on August 22. After completion, the project will boost the company's R&D, production, and new energy city bus manufacturing, accelerating its intelligent and green transformation. With an investment of 270 million yuan (US$40.3 million) and a 24,000 square meter building space, the project focuses on developing and producing intelligent new energy city buses. Equipment will be upgraded, and a multi-level warehouse, electrophoresis workshop, and parts production workshop will be added. General Manager Ma Zhengang said the new investment will focus on five key areas: intelligent upgrading of production lines, production process optimization and innovation, safety and efficiency enhancement, environmental protection and green upgrading, and plant facility improvement. It responds to new trends such as intelligence, low carbon emissions, and high-end products.

Credit: Ti Gong

Minhang draws global talent to biomedicine sector The 6th Shanghai Global Talents Innovation & Entrepreneurship Competition at the headquarters of Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co in Minhang was held in late August. Qianwan hosted 333 world-class innovation and entrepreneurship projects competing in biomedical technology. University scholars and multinational corporate founders came to Minhang not only to compete but also to explore industrial resources and economic prospects. Dedication to technology and disease-treating technologies drove many innovators. The competition appeals to Minhang's rising talent and industry support structure. Startups discussed project funding, product testing and inspection, and novel medical device application and approval during two closed-door brain-computer interface and biomedicine exchange sessions. Comprehensive project development and talent settlement support policies are offered by the competition. Corporate credit loans and guarantees up to 100 million yuan (US$14.9 million) are available to winning projects and semi-finalists. Up to 300 square meters of free office space is available to winning entrepreneurial teams without business registration. Minhang's biopharmaceutical sector strategy covers novel medications, medical devices, brain-computer interfaces, and senior care technologies, providing full-chain talent and project implementation guarantees.

Work begins on commercial space rocket terminal The construction of the 630 million-yuan Shanghai Commercial Aerospace Rocket Star City Lincang Road Wharf Project began on August 27. It will create an industry chain for rocket assembly, transportation, and sea launch, supporting Shanghai's 100 billion yuan commercial aerospace industry cluster. Site leveling, relocation, property acquisition, project approval, and investment registration went smoothly. The project is expected to be completed by March 2027. Also under construction is the rocket transfer channel from the final assembly factory to the dock. The basic design, pipeline relocation, and green space relocation for three supporting roads – Huaning, Jiangchuan, and Lincang – are underway. Construction will begin in early November and finish and open with the dock. Shanghai's 15.3km Commercial Aerospace Rocket Star City aims to establish a comprehensive aerospace industry cluster, including research and development, manufacturing, launch, operation, and application. By 2030, the industry should be worth 100 billion yuan and produce 150 commercial rocket launch services and 500 commercial satellites. From research and development to production to launch and operation, the Shanghai Commercial Space Rocket Star City Lincang Road Terminal project is a major milestone for the city's commercial space industry. After completion, the project will support large-scale liquid rocket sea launches and reusable launch vehicle sea recovery, strengthening Shanghai's capabilities for national space power development.

Credit: Ti Gong