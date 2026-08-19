Minhang Steps Up Drive for Emerging Industries

Credit: Ti Gong

'AI + Manufacturing' action plan The Global Industrial Artificial Intelligence International Cooperation Forum was held at the Grand NeoBay in Minhang District during the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference, which concluded in Shanghai recently.

Minhang officially released its "AI + Manufacturing" Action Plan at the forum, leveraging the district's strong manufacturing base, abundant industrial scenarios, and innovative resources from universities such as Shanghai Jiao Tong University and East China Normal University, as well as international platforms like the UNIDO Global Alliance on Artificial Intelligence for Industry and Manufacturing Center of Excellence. This plan aims to accelerate the research and development (R&D) breakthroughs and industrial transformation of AI technology in the core area of ​​Shanghai's Southern Science and Technology Innovation Center, promoting the deep integration of advanced manufacturing and the real economy. By 2025, Minhang's AI industry scale exceeded 50 billion yuan (US$7.41 billion), with over 400 related enterprises forming differentiated advantages in niche sectors such as embodied intelligence. To build an efficient bridge for international cooperation, the Global Industrial AI Supply and Demand Matching Platform and the International OPC (One Person Company) Community were launched on the same day, gathering global demand, technology, and talent to promote precise matching of supply and demand. The Global Industrial AI Industry Ecosystem Network and Partner Network were also launched simultaneously, initially covering more than 30 countries and regions. The launch ceremony of the Strategic Steering Committee of the Global Industrial AI Consortium Center of Excellence was also held at the forum, when the white paper "Industrial Artificial Intelligence: Governance Framework" was released. In addition, global flagship industrial AI cases and the first batch of selected trusted industrial solutions institutions were officially unveiled.

Air mobility expo

The 2026 International Advanced Air Mobility Expo was held from July 22 to 25 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. The Minhang pavilion, in partnership with leading eVTOL (electric vetrical takeoff and landing) firm TCab Tech, spanned 692 square meters and brought together companies across the entire industrial chain–from R&D and design to manufacturing, core components, software, testing, and operations–showcasing the district's complete low-altitude economy ecosystem. In recent years, Minhang has positioned itself as a hub for the low-altitude economy, covering flight control, propulsion, materials, airframes, data, and operations, forming a closed "R&D-manufacturing-airworthiness-operations" loop. Spatially, it has built a "one core, one belt" layout: the Grand NeoBay area drives frontier innovation, while Lianhua Road S. advances precision manufacturing. Anchored by giants like AVIC Avionics and COMAC, the district is building a national-level aviation cluster. The low-altitude economy is listed as one of the three future industries in Minhang, and in areas such as new low-altitude aviation equipment and systems, planning and research are being carried out for the Minhang Low-Altitude Test Base and the Pujiang Low-Altitude Economy Integrated Flight Take-off and Landing Site, with a view to expanding the diverse applications of low-altitude scenarios. With regard to the development of new forms of international trade, the plan also mentions leveraging the Hongqiao Yangtze River Delta Low-Altitude Economy Exhibition and Trade Centre to explore the integrated development of exhibitions and trade for complete low-altitude aircraft and components, and to establish a platform for the efficient matching of global low-altitude economy enterprises, technologies and capital. On July 22, TCab Tech signed an agreement with the Xinzhuang Industrial Zone to invest over 1 billion yuan in the construction of its global headquarters and manufacturing base. The project has a planned annual production capacity of 100 eVTOLs. This marks a crucial step in the transition of Shanghai's eVTOL aircraft manufacturing from R&D to large-scale mass production. The Minhang delegation at the International Advanced Air Mobility Expo featured standout innovators from players and also its geographical and industry advantages. Meanwhile, Minhang's civil drone test-flight base sits in Wujing Town, with 14.2 square kilometers of core airspace and 200 sqkm of adjustable extended airspace, safely insulated from Hongqiao and Pudong airports. As one of China's few comprehensive low-altitude test fields simulating dense urban, riverside, and industrial environments, it supports multi-aircraft, cross-scenario flight testing. A dedicated one-stop service loop–hangars, landing zones, power supply–allows firms to run frequent, continuous trials, including cross-river flights over the Huangpu River. The Shuangxi operations base is part of the test-flight zone in Meilong Town, and it covers nearly 0.2 sqkm with over 1 billion yuan of investment, offering full-lifecycle support for helicopters, drones, and eVTOLs.

BHS Corrugated subsidiary

Shanghai Hengju Intelligent Technology Co Ltd, a subsidiary of Germany's BHS Corrugated Group, has officially completed its business registration and settled its business in Huacao Town of Minhang District. The new facility will serve as a functional headquarters for the company's intelligent logistics systems division, integrating R&D, operations, and supporting services to strengthen BHS Corrugated's industrial presence across Shanghai and the broader East China region. Founded over 300 years ago, BHS Corrugated is a global leader in corrugated board machinery manufacturing and comprehensive services. The company specializes in the R&D and production of intelligent corrugated packaging equipment, with core products including complete corrugated board production lines, corrugating rolls, splicers, single facers, stackers, and complete raw paper and board logistics systems. It also offers customized equipment installation, full-lifecycle operations and maintenance, and digital end-to-end solutions for clients worldwide. Leveraging its leading core technologies and comprehensive service system, the group holds over 50 percent of the global market share and 217 proprietary core patents, underscoring a formidable technological moat and strong industry leadership. BHS Corrugated operates a mature global industrial footprint, with production bases and marketing service networks across multiple overseas locations serving markets worldwide. The company is a long-term equipment supplier to major industry players, such as Indonesia's Sinar Mas, Nine Dragons Paper, and Shanying Paper, enjoying exceptional brand recognition and credibility. Shanghai Hengju Intelligent Technology Co's headquarters in Minhang represents a significant achievement in the district's targeted investment promotion and supply chain enhancement efforts. The company plans to build a specialized, high-caliber team of approximately 200 employees, with R&D personnel accounting for 40 percent of the workforce, focusing on core technology development and deep market expansion–injecting fresh momentum into Minhang's high-end intelligent equipment industry.