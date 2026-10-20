Moscow University Kicks Out Chinese Student Over Japanese Flag Controversy: Report

A Chinese student who was draped in a Japanese Rising Sun flag in a history class at Moscow University has been repatriated, the Global Times reported today.

Moscow University plans to announce his expulsion, the report said, citing Chinese students in the faculty.

University representatives told a meeting yesterday that the decision would be made public soon, along with an account of the incident, the report said.

A Chinese student who attended the meeting quoted the history faculty's head, Belousov, as saying that the shared understanding of the fight against fascism must not be desecrated.

The student is a man surnamed Chen from Nanjing in China's Jiangsu Province.

The meeting followed a petition submitted by Chinese history students on October 16 seeking an investigation into Chen's conduct. The faculty said it had initiated procedures that day to send him home, the newspaper reported.

Unnamed people familiar with the incident alleged that Chen wore the Rising Sun flag and brought a Japanese military cap to an Asian and African history class on October 14. Other Chinese students demanded that he stop, but he became physically violent and insulted them in Japanese, those sources said.

They said classmates restrained him and pressed him to record an apology. In their account, Chen said his actions reflected an interest in Japanese history and culture and promised not to repeat them in class. He declined demands to surrender or destroy the flag, saying it was a birthday gift.

The same sources alleged that Chen had displayed the Rising Sun flag in class on October 1. They also cited a Russian student's account that he brought a flag promoting Taiwan independence to class on October 7.

Screenshots of Chen's WeChat account reveal a strong "pro-Japan" sentiment — his profile picture shows him in black traditional Japanese attire, and his bio features Japanese lyrics from the naval academy anthem used during the anti-fascist war.