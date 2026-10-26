Ninth Future Media Talents Program Wraps Up in Shanghai With 999 Award-Winning Student Works
The ninth Future Media Talents Creative Practice Program, sponsored by YF Life Insurance International, concluded with an exchange and showcase event at the Shanghai United Media Group on Sunday.
Launched on June 5, this year's program drew more than 10,000 students from 819 schools in Shanghai, Beijing, Hebei, Henan, Shaanxi, Anhui, Zhejiang, Guangdong and Yunnan provinces, as well as Hong Kong.
Open to primary, junior high and senior high school students across the country, the program ran for more than four months, with online submissions and preliminary selection followed by final interviews. Organizers named 70 outstanding organization awards, 62 outstanding instructor awards and 999 outstanding student works, including 65 first prizes, 152 second prizes and 782 third prizes.
The program was guided by the Shanghai Municipal Education Commission, the Shanghai Committee of the Communist Youth League of China, the Shanghai Administration of Sports, the Shanghai Emergency Management Bureau, the Shanghai United Media Group and the Institute of Literature at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences. It was hosted by Xinwen Newspaper Office, co-hosted by the Shanghai Sports Publicity and Education Center and the Shanghai Emergency Management Publicity and Education Center, and organized by the education development center of the Shanghai Morning Post.
Hu Minghua, Party secretary and president of the Shanghai United Media Group, said the group is pushing a systematic transformation of mainstream media, embedding itself more deeply in the fabric of the city and expanding the boundaries of "news plus" services, with "news plus education" a key focus.
He described the program, now in its ninth year, as a vivid example of how the Shanghai Morning Post puts "news plus education" into practice, giving young people a real platform for social practice that takes them beyond textbooks and into the city's communities and frontline scenes.
Today's era needs well-rounded media talents with a strong sense of responsibility, an eye for new trends, a command of new technology and a solid grounding in reality, Hu said. He hoped the program would draw more young people from Shanghai and across the country to write their generation's answers in original work.
At the ceremony, Gui Yucai, a senior inspector at the Shanghai Emergency Management Bureau; Yang Zhenfeng, deputy director of the Shanghai Municipal Education Commission; and Yuan Xiaoyi, director of the Institute of Literature at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, presented awards to student representatives and offered words of encouragement to the young participants.
Gui said that building a safe and beautiful Shanghai, a world-class megacity, is everyone's responsibility. He hoped students taking part in the program's emergency protection theme would pay closer attention to safety around them, help protect their families, classmates, teachers and society, and act as safety scouts, safety educators and emergency responders in public safety governance.
Yang said students should think about a fundamental question: What will the people of the future be like, and what kind of future should future media talents discover? With the arrival of artificial intelligence, AI should be a partner rather than a substitute for human thinking, he said. People of the future need a healthy body, a healthy mind with rich social and emotional skills, and creative thinking to find solutions in a complex world that AI cannot handle.
Yuan offered three hopes. First, always hold truth in awe: go to the scene, see and feel it, and present the real facts. Second, focus on individuals, caring for and recording people and moments that are easily overlooked, and finding different narratives from different angles. Third, be the master of technology rather than its appendage, as AI can never replace real human experience.
She encouraged students to keep using their young perspectives and lively minds to record the truest and warmest Chinese stories of this era.
Zhang Xifan, executive director and chief executive officer of YF Life Insurance International, said the company has long been committed to providing innovative and diversified risk and wealth management services and to supporting a sustainable future.
In an age when everyone is a self-publisher, teenagers face the same complex flood of information as adults, making the ability to express oneself more important than ever, Zhang said. Participants in the program showed fresh and distinctive perspectives and diverse forms of expression that are naturally suited to communication, reflecting not only how they see the world but also their ability to reshape communication through expression.
The program takes children out of textbooks and into society, where they learn to interview, listen and verify, record the real world objectively and convey the power of Chinese culture, he added.
Since its launch, the program has sought to help students improve their overall abilities through practical experience and develop a holistic understanding of themselves, nature and society.
This year, it introduced four themes: scientific and technological innovation, finance and financial literacy, sports and health, and emergency protection, giving students more room to choose their topics. Besides using social surveys to identify problems and look for solutions, participants also joined offline study tours under the four themes.
Government departments, mainstream media, industry associations, universities, research institutes and social organizations worked together to build an open and shared platform for practical education.
This year's program also added an English writing challenge, attracted more schools and opened to Hong Kong students for the first time, building a bridge for exchanges between young people in Shanghai and Hong Kong.
Next year, the program will mark its 10th edition. Organizers hope it will open a window for more young people to get closer to, observe and understand society.
Editor: Wang Xiang