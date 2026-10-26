Ninth Future Media Talents Program Wraps Up in Shanghai With 999 Award-Winning Student Works

The ninth Future Media Talents Creative Practice Program, sponsored by YF Life Insurance International, concluded with an exchange and showcase event at the Shanghai United Media Group on Sunday.

Launched on June 5, this year's program drew more than 10,000 students from 819 schools in Shanghai, Beijing, Hebei, Henan, Shaanxi, Anhui, Zhejiang, Guangdong and Yunnan provinces, as well as Hong Kong. Open to primary, junior high and senior high school students across the country, the program ran for more than four months, with online submissions and preliminary selection followed by final interviews. Organizers named 70 outstanding organization awards, 62 outstanding instructor awards and 999 outstanding student works, including 65 first prizes, 152 second prizes and 782 third prizes. The program was guided by the Shanghai Municipal Education Commission, the Shanghai Committee of the Communist Youth League of China, the Shanghai Administration of Sports, the Shanghai Emergency Management Bureau, the Shanghai United Media Group and the Institute of Literature at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences. It was hosted by Xinwen Newspaper Office, co-hosted by the Shanghai Sports Publicity and Education Center and the Shanghai Emergency Management Publicity and Education Center, and organized by the education development center of the Shanghai Morning Post.

Hu Minghua, Party secretary and president of the Shanghai United Media Group, said the group is pushing a systematic transformation of mainstream media, embedding itself more deeply in the fabric of the city and expanding the boundaries of "news plus" services, with "news plus education" a key focus. He described the program, now in its ninth year, as a vivid example of how the Shanghai Morning Post puts "news plus education" into practice, giving young people a real platform for social practice that takes them beyond textbooks and into the city's communities and frontline scenes. Today's era needs well-rounded media talents with a strong sense of responsibility, an eye for new trends, a command of new technology and a solid grounding in reality, Hu said. He hoped the program would draw more young people from Shanghai and across the country to write their generation's answers in original work. At the ceremony, Gui Yucai, a senior inspector at the Shanghai Emergency Management Bureau; Yang Zhenfeng, deputy director of the Shanghai Municipal Education Commission; and Yuan Xiaoyi, director of the Institute of Literature at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, presented awards to student representatives and offered words of encouragement to the young participants.

Gui said that building a safe and beautiful Shanghai, a world-class megacity, is everyone's responsibility. He hoped students taking part in the program's emergency protection theme would pay closer attention to safety around them, help protect their families, classmates, teachers and society, and act as safety scouts, safety educators and emergency responders in public safety governance. Yang said students should think about a fundamental question: What will the people of the future be like, and what kind of future should future media talents discover? With the arrival of artificial intelligence, AI should be a partner rather than a substitute for human thinking, he said. People of the future need a healthy body, a healthy mind with rich social and emotional skills, and creative thinking to find solutions in a complex world that AI cannot handle. Yuan offered three hopes. First, always hold truth in awe: go to the scene, see and feel it, and present the real facts. Second, focus on individuals, caring for and recording people and moments that are easily overlooked, and finding different narratives from different angles. Third, be the master of technology rather than its appendage, as AI can never replace real human experience. She encouraged students to keep using their young perspectives and lively minds to record the truest and warmest Chinese stories of this era.