Qinghai Crafts Find a Shanghai Audience at New Bund 31

Handwoven bags, Tibetan paintings and incense from Qinghai Province went on display at Shanghai's New Bund 31 on Saturday, bringing the culture of the plateau beyond the theater stage and into visitors' hands. The exhibition opened alongside a performance of the dance drama "Xueshan Dadi" on November 14. It brought together craft workshops and businesses from Guoluo Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, including Maqin County, to introduce their products to Shanghai audiences.

The program paired a stage production about life on the Qinghai plateau with a display of objects made and used there. Exhibits ranged from wool textiles and Tibetan calligraphy to thangka, traditional Tibetan religious paintings, as well as jewelry and regional foods. For participating workshops, the event was also an opportunity to reach customers in Shanghai, according to a press release supplied for the event. Among them was Huqinyi, a weaving workshop in Maqin County's Jiumei Jiayuan resettlement community. Established in June 2024 with support from Shanghai's assistance program and a Shanghai textile company, the workshop provides residents with work close to home. It specializes in pulu, a traditional Tibetan woolen fabric. Shanghai designers have helped artisans adapt colors and patterns for contemporary products, including scarves, bags, cushions and hats.

Artisans from Maqin and neighboring Madoi County traveled to Shanghai for training in May 2024. The workshop subsequently opened with a system in which orders and raw materials were supplied centrally, giving residents a route into paid weaving work. The display also showed how other traditional techniques are being adapted to new formats. Tibetan calligraphy appeared on stone and in works combining lettering with metalwork and thangka imagery. Other exhibitors presented embroidery, pearl-decorated pieces, metal-wire thangka and felted pictures made from yak and sheep fibers.

Food producers and tourism representatives joined the craft exhibitors, presenting yak dairy and meat products and introducing travel experiences around Mount Anyemaqen. Shanghai has supported Guoluo through a paired assistance program since 2010. Alongside education and health care, that cooperation has included design training and efforts to connect local producers with wider markets.