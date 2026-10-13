Repeated IELTS Cancellations on China's Mainland Disrupt Candidates' Overseas Study Plans

IELTS test cancellations across the Chinese mainland have continued for a fourth straight day, disrupting overseas university applications and leaving some candidates scrambling to make alternative arrangements, China National Radio reported.

The British Council confirmed that tests scheduled for today had been canceled, following suspensions from October 10 to 12. Today's sessions were single-section retakes rather than full IELTS exams.

Candidates said the repeated cancellations, often announced at short notice, had caused particular problems for those facing university application deadlines or limited windows to retake part of the test.

One Beijing candidate, surnamed Tang, had taken the full exam on August 15 but missed a university speaking requirement by half a band. After two months of preparation, Tang booked a speaking retake for the last day allowed under IELTS rules, only to be told it had been canceled.

That means Tang may now have to prepare for and take the full four-section exam again. The delay has also affected a language course application deadline tied to plans to study abroad.

British Council customer service staff said they received the latest cancellation notice on Sunday evening and informed candidates shortly afterward. Refunds and booking records are being processed so affected candidates can register again.

China’s National Education Examinations Authority, which jointly organizes IELTS tests on the mainland with the British Council, said technical problems at the council had led to the cancellations. The two sides were discussing follow-up arrangements.

There is still no firm date for a full resumption, according to British Council customer service staff.

For many candidates, the main frustration is not simply one canceled test but the uncertainty caused by repeated changes. IELTS scores are often tied to fixed university, visa or language-course deadlines, and short-notice cancellations can mean losing weeks of preparation or missing the chance to submit a required score on time.

Another official IELTS partner, IDP IELTS, has opened additional test places later this month. Instructors have also advised candidates with urgent deadlines to contact universities directly to ask whether score-submission deadlines can be extended.