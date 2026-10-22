Rubbish Collectors Spark Privacy Concerns in Chinese Communities
Some residents in Chinese housing complexes say throwing out rubbish has become an uncomfortable encounter with scavengers who open sealed bags and sift through personal belongings, according to a Workers' Daily report.
Some social media users say taking out the rubbish leaves them feeling exposed. One asked collectors to at least wait until they had walked away before opening their bags. Another described watching someone rummage through freshly discarded waste, laying bare what they had eaten and used. “There’s nothing in there that can’t be seen, but it still feels awful,” the user wrote on RedNote.
Others describe changing their routines to avoid the encounter. One user said they initially set cardboard aside for an older collector, only to discover her opening a bag even when it contained none. The experience left them embarrassed and wanting to intervene. They now scan the area before approaching the bins, drop their rubbish quickly and hurry away. A commenter said they waited until a collector went home for dinner before taking theirs out.
Some residents say they check whether anyone is watching before approaching garbage bins, then hurry away. Others wait until after 10pm, only to find collectors still there. Disputes sometimes break out over cardboard.
At issue is whether discarding possessions also means surrendering privacy. Medical records, bills, delivery labels and intimate items can reveal information residents never intended to share.
Zhang Qingxin, a lawyer with Beijing Yingshan Law Firm interviewed by the newspaper, said abandoning ownership of rubbish does not mean giving up privacy rights over information inside it.
Collecting exposed cardboard and plastic bottles is not inherently unlawful, Zhang said. But deliberately waiting for residents and opening their sealed bags to examine private contents may infringe those rights. Photographing or circulating the contents would make the infringement clearer, he said.
China's Civil Code protects private information and the peace of private life. Zhang said private items and information placed in sealed rubbish bags fall within that protection.
One resident, referred to as Xiaogao, said repeated appeals by property managers and the neighborhood committee had failed to stop an older collector searching her rubbish. She now cuts up underwear before throwing it away.
Property managers also have responsibilities. Under Beijing's household waste rules, residential property service companies must maintain order and cleanliness at disposal points and stop rummaging through or mixing waste that has already been sorted, Zhang said.
He suggested notices setting boundaries, designated recycling companies and controlled access to bins as possible management measures.
Residents can reduce exposure by shredding identifying details on documents and delivery labels, cutting up intimate garments and sealing sensitive waste in two bags, Zhang said. Disposing of rubbish shortly before collection also narrows the window for rummaging.
Editor: Wang Qingchu