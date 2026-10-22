Rubbish Collectors Spark Privacy Concerns in Chinese Communities

Some residents in Chinese housing complexes say throwing out rubbish has become an uncomfortable encounter with scavengers who open sealed bags and sift through personal belongings, according to a Workers' Daily report.

Some social media users say taking out the rubbish leaves them feeling exposed. One asked collectors to at least wait until they had walked away before opening their bags. Another described watching someone rummage through freshly discarded waste, laying bare what they had eaten and used. “There’s nothing in there that can’t be seen, but it still feels awful,” the user wrote on RedNote.

Others describe changing their routines to avoid the encounter. One user said they initially set cardboard aside for an older collector, only to discover her opening a bag even when it contained none. The experience left them embarrassed and wanting to intervene. They now scan the area before approaching the bins, drop their rubbish quickly and hurry away. A commenter said they waited until a collector went home for dinner before taking theirs out.

Some residents say they check whether anyone is watching before approaching garbage bins, then hurry away. Others wait until after 10pm, only to find collectors still there. Disputes sometimes break out over cardboard.

At issue is whether discarding possessions also means surrendering privacy. Medical records, bills, delivery labels and intimate items can reveal information residents never intended to share.

Zhang Qingxin, a lawyer with Beijing Yingshan Law Firm interviewed by the newspaper, said abandoning ownership of rubbish does not mean giving up privacy rights over information inside it.