Waterfronts in Shanghai and New York served as the starting point for discussions on finance, consumer markets and cultural exchange as the Our Water series returned to Shanghai on November 23. More than 200 guests from business, government, academia and the cultural sector attended the third season's Shanghai launch ceremony and forum at ONE Shanghai. The gathering followed the series' New York program in June and earlier seasons linking Shanghai with Paris and London.

The program connects the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek with New York's Hudson River, exploring how waterfront development can support both urban life and cooperation between the two cities. In his welcome address, Ding Bo, deputy head of Shanghai's publicity department, said exchanges through the series had helped connect business districts, multinational companies and innovation projects. He described cultural ties as a foundation for closer economic cooperation. NYU Shanghai Executive Vice Chancellor Jeffrey S. Lehman said rivers had shaped both cities by enabling the movement of people, goods, ideas and services. The dialogue, he said, would examine how those connections could translate into productivity and improvements in people's lives. Architect and Tongji University professor Wu Jiang discussed the renewal of Shanghai's waterfronts in a keynote speech, highlighting the historical significance of the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek and their potential to bring new activity to the city. One roundtable examined how financial institutions can assess emerging technologies, test their commercial value and direct capital toward innovation. Participants included representatives from J.P. Morgan Asset Management China, Bloomberg and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank.