[News]
Shanghai

Shanghai Draft Taxi Law Opens the Door to Self-Driving Cabs

by Guo Jiayi
October 29, 2026
Share Article:

Shanghai is preparing to give self-driving taxis a place in law, as part of the first full overhaul of the city's taxi rules in three decades.

The draft Shanghai Taxi Regulations, now open for public comment until November 3, say the city will "lawfully and orderly" promote the safe use of autonomous driving technology in the taxi industry. Transport and public security authorities would provide guidance and services under the law.

The draft also calls for using big data, blockchain and artificial intelligence to open up new applications and make taxi services and their management more digital and intelligent. It supports a green, low-carbon shift for the industry and encourages new technologies, new-energy vehicles and new equipment.

The new regulations would replace the city's taxi regulation adopted in 1995, long before smartphone ride-hailing existed. Under the draft, street-hail cabs and app-based ride-hailing cars would be managed as one industry, with the city controlling the total number of vehicles and allocating operating rights based on service quality and reputation, according to local media reports.

For passengers, one of the most notable provisions targets pricing. The draft bans ride-hailing platforms from using big data and algorithms to charge different customers different prices for the same service. Platforms would have to disclose their commission rates and operating rules, and would be barred from taking unreasonable commissions or imposing improper conditions on drivers.

Fares for street-hail taxis would remain under government guidance, while ride-hailing fares would mainly be set by the market, with price ranges or government intervention possible when necessary.

The draft also covers driver qualification exams and licensing, complaint handling and industry self-regulation, and sets penalties for violations such as refusing passengers or abandoning them mid-trip.

Editor: Guo Jiayi

#Shanghai
Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

A Parisian Eye Meets Old Shanghai in This Character-Filled Home
FEATURED
[HOME IN SHANGHAI]
A Parisian Eye Meets Old Shanghai in This Character-Filled Home
@ Yang DiLineOct 29, 2026
Domingo Brings Operalia to Shanghai for the First Time
Domingo Brings Operalia to Shanghai for the First Time
Domingo Brings Operalia to Shanghai for the First Time
Shanghai Unveils New Action Plan to Boost SMEs
[News]
Shanghai Unveils New Action Plan to Boost SMEs
Shanghai has introduced 21 measures to improve financing, reduce costs, encourage innovation and strengthen support for small and medium-sized enterprises.
[Shanghai Stories] Keeping an 800-Year Musical Legacy Alive in Shanghai
[Captains of Industry]
[Shanghai Stories] Keeping an 800-Year Musical Legacy Alive in Shanghai
In Shanghai, where tradition meets innovation, Luca Stradivari is finding new ways to share the legacy of Italy's most famous violin-making family with Chinese audiences.

Popular Reads

Domingo Brings Operalia to Shanghai for the First Time
1

Domingo Brings Operalia to Shanghai for the First Time

Shanghai Unveils New Action Plan to Boost SMEs
2

Shanghai Unveils New Action Plan to Boost SMEs

China 5G Adoption Crosses 70 Percent Milestone as Data Demand Surges 17 Percent
3

China 5G Adoption Crosses 70 Percent Milestone as Data Demand Surges 17 Percent

Daily Buzz: 29 October 2026
4

Daily Buzz: 29 October 2026

AISHAISH