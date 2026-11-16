Shanghai Leads Resale Home Price Recovery as Shenyang Ends Annual Decline

Shanghai and Shenyang were the only two cities in a 70-city survey where resale home prices avoided a year-on-year decline in October, underscoring the uneven recovery in China's housing market.

Shanghai's resale prices rose 2.2 percent from a year earlier, while those in Shenyang, capital of northeastern China's Liaoning Province, were unchanged, National Bureau of Statistics figures released on November 16 showed.

Shanghai also recorded annual growth of 2.7 percent in new-home prices, making it the only one of China's four first-tier cities with year-on-year gains in both markets.

On a monthly basis, Shanghai's resale prices increased 0.5 percent, ahead of Guangzhou's 0.2 percent and Shenzhen's 0.1 percent. Beijing was unchanged.

Across the four cities, resale prices rose an average of 0.2 percent from September, but remained 0.4 percent below their year-earlier level.

The improvement was far from widespread. Just seven of the 70 cities recorded monthly resale price increases, two fewer than in September. Five were unchanged, leaving 58 with declines.