Shanghai Leads Resale Home Price Recovery as Shenyang Ends Annual Decline
Shanghai and Shenyang were the only two cities in a 70-city survey where resale home prices avoided a year-on-year decline in October, underscoring the uneven recovery in China's housing market.
Shanghai's resale prices rose 2.2 percent from a year earlier, while those in Shenyang, capital of northeastern China's Liaoning Province, were unchanged, National Bureau of Statistics figures released on November 16 showed.
Shanghai also recorded annual growth of 2.7 percent in new-home prices, making it the only one of China's four first-tier cities with year-on-year gains in both markets.
On a monthly basis, Shanghai's resale prices increased 0.5 percent, ahead of Guangzhou's 0.2 percent and Shenzhen's 0.1 percent. Beijing was unchanged.
Across the four cities, resale prices rose an average of 0.2 percent from September, but remained 0.4 percent below their year-earlier level.
The improvement was far from widespread. Just seven of the 70 cities recorded monthly resale price increases, two fewer than in September. Five were unchanged, leaving 58 with declines.
Zhang Dawei, chief analyst at Centaline Property, told The Paper that demand from buyers replacing or upgrading their homes was supporting the first-tier resale market. Existing homes also appealed to buyers concerned about the uncertainty of delivery when purchasing unfinished properties, he said.
He attributed continued pressure in smaller markets to large supplies of existing homes and, in some cities, population outflows.
New-home prices showed a similarly mixed picture. Shanghai posted a monthly rise of 0.2 percent, while Nanjing led the 70-city survey with a 0.5 percent increase. Prices rose in 14 cities, three fewer than a month earlier.
Zhang Bo, head of the 58 Anjuke Research Institute, told The Paper that signs of prices finding a floor were strengthening, but the pace of recovery was slowing and differences between markets remained pronounced.
Expectations nevertheless improved. NBS spokesperson Fu Linghui said nearly 70 percent of property industry respondents in the bureau's 70-city survey expected new-home prices to remain stable or rise over the next six months, up four percentage points from September. He also cautioned that housing markets in some regions remained under pressure.
Editor: Wang Xiang