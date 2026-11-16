Shanghai Officer Shares Praise With Crash Victim and Rider

A Shanghai traffic officer praised online for accompanying a 72-year-old woman to hospital after a crash says the people who deserve credit are the injured woman and the young electric bicycle rider who took responsibility for hitting her.

The woman's child thanked officer Yang Jing on social media for helping with registration, scans and examinations, contacting relatives and reassuring her mother, who lives alone. Yang told The Paper yesterday that helping older crash victims get medical care and handing them over to family was routine work for his unit.

But he singled out the woman's consideration for the rider and the young man's willingness to see the matter through.

The collision happened around 8:50pm on November 12 in Shanghai's Changning District. A young man, surnamed Hu, called police after his electric bicycle struck Zhang, 72, on a zebra crossing as she was heading to catch a bus.

Yang went to the scene and determined that Hu was entirely responsible. Hu accepted the finding.

Zhang was conscious and could walk, but had a lump the size of a table tennis ball on her head. With her children working outside Shanghai, Yang urged her to seek medical attention immediately.

She initially wanted to leave because she believed she was not seriously hurt and did not want to trouble others. Hu also urged her to go, offering to pay for the examination and accompany her.

Hu took a ride-hailing car to the hospital with Zhang. Yang joined them after finishing his work at the scene, and the two helped her register, undergo scans and collect the results.

Zhang did not want to alarm her daughter outside the city, so Yang contacted relatives in Shanghai. Examinations found bruising to her head, arm and leg but no serious injury. They left the hospital around 11pm.

Yang said Zhang did not ask Hu to cover all the costs, suggesting she was mindful of the young man's circumstances. Hu called Yang on November 13 to ask about her condition and what to do next.

"They are all kind people," Yang said.