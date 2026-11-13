[News]
Xuhui
Shanghai

Shanghai Puts Senior Care Technology to the Test

by Shine
November 13, 2026
Share Article:

Shanghai's push to develop technology for older people needs to go beyond selling smart devices to making them work in everyday life, experts said at the 2026 Shanghai Silver Technology Industry Week.

The two-day event, which opened on November 11 at the Caohejing Conference Center in Xuhui District, brought together researchers, businesses, care providers and older users to discuss how artificial intelligence and other technologies can improve later life.

Shanghai Puts Senior Care Technology to the Test
Caption: Participants attend the closing ceremony of the 2026 Shanghai Silver Technology Industry Week in Xuhui District.

At a closed-door discussion involving about 50 participants from government, universities, hospitals, businesses and other sectors, speakers identified a gap between products that attract attention and those older people actually use.

Some companies design around technical functions while overlooking the problems their customers face, said Wu Ruijun, dean of the Institute of Aging at East China Normal University. Support can fall short after a purchase, with no clear provider responsible for adapting a device to the home, installing it or teaching the user how it works.

Participants also discussed how the stigma associated with needing assistance can influence purchasing decisions. They called for more testing in neighborhoods, communities and care institutions to establish whether products meet real needs.

Wu Yushao, president of the China Association of Social Welfare and Senior Service, argued that the silver economy should be understood as an adjustment across existing industries to an aging population, rather than a separate new sector.

The event also introduced projects intended to help research reach users. East China University of Science and Technology led the establishment of a silver technology industry data laboratory in Xuhui, designed to provide shared technical services and help businesses develop their products.

A new innovation and entrepreneurship competition brought together design schools from five universities, including Tongji University, Donghua University and East China University of Science and Technology. It aims to help teams move from an idea and prototype to testing in practical settings and commercial use.

A two-day exhibition showcased university and company projects. Organizers said AI health monitoring, sleep management devices and voice-based companion terminals had drawn particular interest from older visitors at the inaugural event last December.

Other initiatives included a pilot area for testing senior care technology, an AI-focused collaboration for older people's welfare, and an alliance linking data with digital creativity. Discussions also covered longevity research, proactive health management and appropriate medication use among older adults.

The event was jointly organized by Xinmin Evening News and East China University of Science and Technology.

Editor: Wang Xiang

#Xuhui#Shanghai
Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

Shanghai Dismisses Researchers After Probe Into Child's Death in Gene Therapy Study
FEATURED
[NEWS]
Shanghai Dismisses Researchers After Probe Into Child's Death in Gene Therapy Study
@ ShineLineNov 13, 2026
[SH Transit] Shanghai Introduces Free On-Street Parking for Stays of up to 15 Minutes
[Explainer]
[SH Transit] Shanghai Introduces Free On-Street Parking for Stays of up to 15 Minutes
Daily limits apply to free parking, while visits exceeding 15 minutes are charged from arrival. The new rules take effect from November 18.
Dove Fined 800,000 Yuan for Ad That Made Cheating Look Sweet
[News]
Dove Fined 800,000 Yuan for Ad That Made Cheating Look Sweet
The penalty followed an August promotional video for a colorful Dove chocolate gift box that had already stirred a public outcry
Daily Buzz: 12 November 2026
[Daily Buzz]
Daily Buzz: 12 November 2026
A quick look at the market, business, and economic news making headlines in China

Popular Reads

From Fame to Freedom: Former Racer Axel Pons' Travels Through China
1

From Fame to Freedom: Former Racer Axel Pons' Travels Through China

Jensen Huang Quits Nvidia Days After Admitting Affair in Letter to Staff
2

Jensen Huang Quits Nvidia Days After Admitting Affair in Letter to Staff

ByteDance Poised to Release AI Agent Beyond Mobile Assistant
3

ByteDance Poised to Release AI Agent Beyond Mobile Assistant

Mercedes-Benz Bets Big on SUVs in Major China Strategy Shift
4

Mercedes-Benz Bets Big on SUVs in Major China Strategy Shift

AISHAISH