Shanghai Puts Senior Care Technology to the Test

The two-day event, which opened on November 11 at the Caohejing Conference Center in Xuhui District, brought together researchers, businesses, care providers and older users to discuss how artificial intelligence and other technologies can improve later life.

Shanghai's push to develop technology for older people needs to go beyond selling smart devices to making them work in everyday life, experts said at the 2026 Shanghai Silver Technology Industry Week.

At a closed-door discussion involving about 50 participants from government, universities, hospitals, businesses and other sectors, speakers identified a gap between products that attract attention and those older people actually use.

Some companies design around technical functions while overlooking the problems their customers face, said Wu Ruijun, dean of the Institute of Aging at East China Normal University. Support can fall short after a purchase, with no clear provider responsible for adapting a device to the home, installing it or teaching the user how it works.

Participants also discussed how the stigma associated with needing assistance can influence purchasing decisions. They called for more testing in neighborhoods, communities and care institutions to establish whether products meet real needs.

Wu Yushao, president of the China Association of Social Welfare and Senior Service, argued that the silver economy should be understood as an adjustment across existing industries to an aging population, rather than a separate new sector.

The event also introduced projects intended to help research reach users. East China University of Science and Technology led the establishment of a silver technology industry data laboratory in Xuhui, designed to provide shared technical services and help businesses develop their products.

A new innovation and entrepreneurship competition brought together design schools from five universities, including Tongji University, Donghua University and East China University of Science and Technology. It aims to help teams move from an idea and prototype to testing in practical settings and commercial use.

A two-day exhibition showcased university and company projects. Organizers said AI health monitoring, sleep management devices and voice-based companion terminals had drawn particular interest from older visitors at the inaugural event last December.

Other initiatives included a pilot area for testing senior care technology, an AI-focused collaboration for older people's welfare, and an alliance linking data with digital creativity. Discussions also covered longevity research, proactive health management and appropriate medication use among older adults.

The event was jointly organized by Xinmin Evening News and East China University of Science and Technology.