The city, which ranked fourth in 2024, placed first in maritime technology, second in ports and logistics, and third in shipping, according to the report's publishers.

Shanghai has climbed two places to become the world's second-ranked maritime city, behind Singapore, in the 2026 Leading Maritime Cities report by DNV and Menon Economics.

Shanghai's rise reflects the combination of its large maritime industrial base and growing technological capabilities, the publishers said.

Shahrin Osman, a co-author of the report and DNV's global business development leader for maritime advisory, said Shanghai had developed a distinctive model by linking its industrial strength with an expanding capacity for research and development.

Erik Jakobsen, partner and chair of Menon Economics, pointed to the city's world-leading container throughput, extensive liner shipping connections and industrial capacity. Its performance demonstrated the importance of connecting technological research with industrial applications at scale, he said in DNV's announcement on Shanghai's ranking.

Asia now holds three of the top five places, up from two in 2024, with Tokyo joining Singapore and Shanghai. London ranks third overall and Rotterdam fourth.

The study evaluates maritime cities across five categories: shipping; maritime finance and law; maritime technology; ports and logistics; and attractiveness and competitiveness. It considers the wider environment for maritime businesses and professionals, rather than port activity alone.

Now in its seventh edition, the assessment selected 50 cities from an initial review of more than 15,000 worldwide. The final ranking used 48 objective and subjective indicators, incorporating feedback from more than 200 maritime industry experts.

The publishers updated the indicators for 2026 to reflect changes involving the energy transition, technology, talent and resilience. DNV cautioned that comparisons with earlier rankings should take those methodological changes into account.