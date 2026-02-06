[News]
Shanghai

Shanghai, Setting Out on a New Journey with Millions of Strivers

by Shine
February 6, 2026
Share Article:

A new city image video, "This Is Shanghai," was recently released worldwide. Jointly produced by the Shanghai Municipal Government Information Office and Shanghai Daily, the short film turns its lens on the everyday lives of ordinary working people – their routines, their persistence, and their quiet commitment to the city.

From neighborhood shops taking root on street corners to the growing warmth of everyday city life, Shanghai's renewed sense of "street-level vitality" is built on the steady support of long-term development. New consumption models and diverse lifestyle scenes reflect a city that is open, inclusive, resilient, and full of energy – a city that doesn't just move fast, but moves with care.

As the first year of the 15th Five-Year Plan unfolds, "This Is Shanghai" carries a clear message of confidence: a city ready to move forward together and shape a shared future. It captures the ordinary moments found in every alley and neighborhood, while pointing firmly toward where Shanghai is headed.

SHANGHAI LET'S MEET!

#Shanghai
Share Article:
ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It...

[See & Be Seen] The 2026 Journalists Spring Festival Reception
FEATURED
[SEE & BE SEEN]
[See & Be Seen] The 2026 Journalists Spring Festival Reception
@ Jacob AldacoLineFeb 10, 2026
Hongqiao Leads Shanghai in Cross-Border E-Commerce with Smart Digital Supervision
[News]
Hongqiao Leads Shanghai in Cross-Border E-Commerce with Smart Digital Supervision
Hongqiao International Central Business District has become Shanghai's top performer in cross-border e-commerce.
[Expats &Aliments] Longhua Hospital Uses East–West Medicine to Treat Terminal Brain Tumor
[Expats ailments]
[Expats &Aliments] Longhua Hospital Uses East–West Medicine to Treat Terminal Brain Tumor
Shanghai's Longhua Hospital is treating a 53-year-old Singaporean man with a terminal brain tumor using traditional Chinese and Western medicine.
[China Tech] Unexpected Drug Offers New Hope Against Aggressive Breast Cancer
[China Tech]
[China Tech] Unexpected Drug Offers New Hope Against Aggressive Breast Cancer
A breakthrough study by researchers in Shanghai reveals both the cause of immunotherapy failure in aggressive breast cancer and a promising new way to reverse it.

Popular Reads

Zoo Closed Over Tiger Death Cover-Up, Fake Streams and Donation Fraud
1

Zoo Closed Over Tiger Death Cover-Up, Fake Streams and Donation Fraud

[Expats & Ailments] Bangladeshi Woman with Miscarriage History Has Baby After TCM Therapy
2

[Expats & Ailments] Bangladeshi Woman with Miscarriage History Has Baby After TCM Therapy

China Delivery Platform Scraps 'Kowtow-for-Hire' Chinese New Year Service After Backlash
3

China Delivery Platform Scraps 'Kowtow-for-Hire' Chinese New Year Service After Backlash

Bryde's Whale Injured in Boat Collision Near Weizhou Island
4

Bryde's Whale Injured in Boat Collision Near Weizhou Island