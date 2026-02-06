Shanghai, Setting Out on a New Journey with Millions of Strivers

A new city image video, "This Is Shanghai," was recently released worldwide. Jointly produced by the Shanghai Municipal Government Information Office and Shanghai Daily, the short film turns its lens on the everyday lives of ordinary working people – their routines, their persistence, and their quiet commitment to the city.

From neighborhood shops taking root on street corners to the growing warmth of everyday city life, Shanghai's renewed sense of "street-level vitality" is built on the steady support of long-term development. New consumption models and diverse lifestyle scenes reflect a city that is open, inclusive, resilient, and full of energy – a city that doesn't just move fast, but moves with care.

As the first year of the 15th Five-Year Plan unfolds, "This Is Shanghai" carries a clear message of confidence: a city ready to move forward together and shape a shared future. It captures the ordinary moments found in every alley and neighborhood, while pointing firmly toward where Shanghai is headed.

SHANGHAI LET'S MEET!