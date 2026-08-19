Shanghai Unveils Five-Year Plan to Strengthen Support For Women, Children And Families

Shanghai has unveiled a five-year plan with 26 main indicators aimed at improving the development of women and children and strengthening support for families by 2030, city officials said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

The Shanghai Women and Children Development Plan for the 15th Five-Year Plan period, covering 2026 to 2030, contains 13 indicators for women's development, seven for children's development and six for family development. Family development has been made a standalone pillar for the first time, alongside women and children.

The indicators focus on areas including women's employment stability, career development and skills, children's physical health and education, and access to family education guidance, according to the Shanghai Municipal Women and Children Working Committee.

Officials said women accounted for 44.1 percent of Shanghai's urban workforce by the end of the previous five-year period. The city's gross enrollment rates for preschool and senior high school education remained above 99 percent.

For women, the plan calls for broader participation in public affairs, stronger employment protections, more support for entrepreneurship and female science and technology professionals, improved lifelong learning services and better health care throughout the life cycle. It also seeks stronger protection for women working in emerging forms of employment.

For children, Shanghai will improve pediatric and early-development services, expand access to quality education, strengthen support for children with disabilities and those in difficult circumstances, and continue adapting public spaces to be more child-friendly.

A five-part health initiative will focus on healthy weight, eyesight, mental health, bone health and oral health. The plan also calls for primary and secondary school students to receive two hours of physical activity each day and for stronger protection of minors both online and offline.

Family measures include better maternity, elderly-care and domestic-service support; closer integration of nursery and preschool services; and incentives for employers to create childbirth-friendly positions and family-friendly workplaces. Shanghai also plans to build 15-minute family education service circles and train more professional family education advisers.

The city will expand the use of digital tools in lifelong learning, mental health services, maternal and child health care, rehabilitation, elderly care and policy monitoring, the plan said.

City officials said the measures are intended to keep Shanghai's development of women and children at a leading domestic and internationally advanced level by 2030.