A mother in Shanghai was detained after repeatedly refusing to comply with a court order requiring her 8-year-old daughter to live with her father and return to school, according to a November 21 report by Shanghai Television.

The girl, identified by the pseudonym Xiaomei, had lived mostly with her mother after her parents divorced but had barely attended kindergarten or primary school. Her maternal grandparents eventually sought help from schools, the local women’s federation and judicial authorities before filing a lawsuit, with support from prosecutors, to change the child’s custody arrangement.

The court ruled that the mother, surnamed Zhao, had no legitimate reason to prevent the girl from receiving compulsory education and that prolonged absence from school could harm her academic development, social skills and psychological well-being. It ordered Xiaomei to live with her father.

Zhao refused to hand over the child after the ruling took effect.

During enforcement talks, she argued that the school environment was harmful to her daughter and said she was “demonstrating to humanity what homeschooling should be,” according to the television report. An appeals court had already rejected her claims.