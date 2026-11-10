Shanghai Woman Leaves Estate to Care Home Director, Sparking Inheritance Dispute

An 85-year-old Shanghai widow left an estate valued at 1 million yuan (US$150,000) to the director of her retirement community, prompting inheritance claims from relatives after her death.

The woman, surnamed Zhang, had no children and died of a sudden heart attack in the first half of 2026, Shanghai Morning Post reported yesterday. She had named the director, Xu Haitao, as both her chosen guardian and the beneficiary of her will.

After her death, more than a dozen nieces and nephews came forward, with several claiming a right to inherit the assets. Xu said he had engaged a lawyer to handle the matter and planned to use the bequest for charitable purposes rather than keep it himself.

Zhang moved into the retirement community in Shanghai's Jinshan District in 2023. She changed caregivers several times over her expectations for daily care, the report said.

During a staffing shortage, Xu took on additional care duties and accompanied her to medical appointments without charge. Over time, she came to trust him and regard him as family.

In 2024, Zhang made a will through the China Will Registration Center and signed an agreement choosing Xu as her guardian. Xu said she had treated him as a son and relied on him emotionally.

The case has prompted warnings about risks in such guardianship arrangements. Shu Min, a council member at a social development center in Shanghai's Songjiang District, said having the care home director serve as both guardian and beneficiary created risks.

Shu advocated separating the guardian, financial arrangements and care provider to better protect the person receiving care.

Professionals cited in the report warned that relatives' objections to a non-relative guardian could lead to lengthy legal proceedings, potentially delaying care or treatment. They urged older people making wills and guardianship agreements to anticipate disputes and prepare supporting legal documents.