Smart Construction Revitalizes Old Neighborhoods in Xuhui District
At a recent Shanghai International City and Architecture Expo, a supporting activity of World Cities Day, Xuhui District's Tianlin Road Project stood out as a highlight, offering an in-depth insight into Shanghai's innovative practices in urban renewal and smart construction.
The red-brick residential buildings at Lane 65 Tianlin Road have preserved the memories and stories of generations of local residents. Built in the 1950s and 1960s, these neighborhoods have now undergone a remarkable transformation.
As the largest demolition and reconstruction project for old residential buildings in Xuhui District, the Lane 65 Tianlin Road project was completed and delivered in June of this year. It has enabled all 1,044 households to move back to their original residences.
According to project director Lin Ke, after reconstruction, each household is equipped with an independent private kitchen, bathroom and balcony, while the indoor living area remains unchanged. All apartments were delivered with full interior decoration.
The community has also been upgraded with an underground parking garage and expanded outdoor public activity spaces. Street-side premises are constructed to improve community services. In addition, all mid-rise and high-rise residential buildings are fully equipped with elevators.
Notably, the project adopts the innovative Modular Integrated Construction (MiC) technology for smart construction, embodying a creative building model known as "manufacturing buildings just like assembling automobiles."
The project employs a total of 2,995 concrete modular units. It is also the city's first urban renewal project built with concrete modular construction technology and ranks the largest of its kind nationwide. Boasting high efficiency, solid safety and reliability, intelligent integration, low-carbon eco-friendliness, and disturbance-free construction, this technology delivers comprehensive strengths over traditional building methods.
From old red-brick residences to smart tech homes, the revitalization of Lane 65 Tianlin Road has fulfilled the dream of comfortable living for 1,044 local households. More importantly, it has developed a replicable and promotable new model, laying a solid foundation for further high-quality urban renewal practices across the city.
Editor: Fu Rong