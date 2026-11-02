Smart Construction Revitalizes Old Neighborhoods in Xuhui District

At a recent Shanghai International City and Architecture Expo, a supporting activity of World Cities Day, Xuhui District's Tianlin Road Project stood out as a highlight, offering an in-depth insight into Shanghai's innovative practices in urban renewal and smart construction.

The red-brick residential buildings at Lane 65 Tianlin Road have preserved the memories and stories of generations of local residents. Built in the 1950s and 1960s, these neighborhoods have now undergone a remarkable transformation.

As the largest demolition and reconstruction project for old residential buildings in Xuhui District, the Lane 65 Tianlin Road project was completed and delivered in June of this year. It has enabled all 1,044 households to move back to their original residences.

According to project director Lin Ke, after reconstruction, each household is equipped with an independent private kitchen, bathroom and balcony, while the indoor living area remains unchanged. All apartments were delivered with full interior decoration.