South Korea's Court Upholds 4-Year Sentence for CEO Over Factory Fire That Killed 17 Chinese

South Korea’s Supreme Court today upheld a four-year prison sentence for the head of battery maker Aricell over a 2024 factory fire that killed 23 workers, including 17 Chinese nationals.

The Supreme Court’s first division rejected appeals from both prosecutors and defendants and affirmed the lower court’s sentence for Aricell CEO Park Soon-kwan, Yonhap News Agency reported. Park was convicted of violating South Korea’s Serious Accidents Punishment Act and other safety rules. His son, Park Jung-eon, an executive at the company, had a seven-year prison sentence upheld, while Aricell was fined 800 million won (US$602,000).

The fire broke out on June 24, 2024, at Aricell’s lithium battery factory in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi province, killing 23 people and injuring nine. Park was later detained and indicted over failures including inadequate checks for workplace hazards and the absence of proper emergency guidelines for serious accidents.

A trial court had sentenced Park to 15 years in prison after finding that he qualified as a “responsible management officer” under the Serious Accidents Punishment Act. At the time, it was the heaviest sentence imposed since the law took effect in 2022.