Strangers Say No: The Shanghai-Built Mini-Program Turning Impulse Buys Into Office Paperwork
Ahead of the holiday shopping rush, more than a million young consumers in China have turned to an unlikely antidote to impulse spending: office bureaucracy.
Wallet, Please Wait (钱包请等等), a free WeChat mini-program launched in late August, turns everyday shopping into a mock corporate expense-approval workflow. Before checking out, users fill out a request listing the item, price, justification, and cheaper alternatives. They can send the form to a private group of friends or post it to a public "plaza," where anonymous strangers vote to approve or reject the purchase – with written reasoning required.
The tool was built by a 26-year-old Shanghai-based product manager known online as Huoshan. With a background in industrial and interaction design – and no formal coding training – she put together the first version in eight days using AI tools after spotting netizens on RedNote (Xiaohongshu) using spreadsheets to ask friends to vet their wishlists, according to The Paper. Within nine hours of launch, the mini-program surpassed 10,000 users, drawing mostly 18-to-24-year-olds balancing the urge to treat themselves against tighter budgets.
While none of the votes are binding, the public plaza has evolved into part spending guardrail, part comedy feed, and part emotional support group. Big splurges routinely run into blunt reality checks: A user hoping to spend 8,000 yuan (US$1,100) out of pocket on a faster work laptop was unanimously turned down with reminders never to subsidize an employer, while prospective camera buyers are regularly steered toward rentals or secondhand gear.
Modest treats fare much better. An 18-yuan cup of hot milk tea for period cramps passed 49–0, a 38-yuan slice of cake requested "for no special occasion" drew warm encouragement, and an 18-yuan craving for KFC egg tarts sparked lively debate before clearing an 8–5 vote. Joke filings have also gone viral, including a 5-yuan request to print resumes for skeptical parents so they could experience grueling "996" office hours firsthand.
For most users, the appeal is not strict austerity – it is simply creating a brief pause before checkout, with a crowd of strangers ready to talk them down or cheer them on.
Editor: Wang Qingchu