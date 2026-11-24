Ahead of the holiday shopping rush, more than a million young consumers in China have turned to an unlikely antidote to impulse spending: office bureaucracy.

Wallet, Please Wait (钱包请等等), a free WeChat mini-program launched in late August, turns everyday shopping into a mock corporate expense-approval workflow. Before checking out, users fill out a request listing the item, price, justification, and cheaper alternatives. They can send the form to a private group of friends or post it to a public "plaza," where anonymous strangers vote to approve or reject the purchase – with written reasoning required.

The tool was built by a 26-year-old Shanghai-based product manager known online as Huoshan. With a background in industrial and interaction design – and no formal coding training – she put together the first version in eight days using AI tools after spotting netizens on RedNote (Xiaohongshu) using spreadsheets to ask friends to vet their wishlists, according to The Paper. Within nine hours of launch, the mini-program surpassed 10,000 users, drawing mostly 18-to-24-year-olds balancing the urge to treat themselves against tighter budgets.