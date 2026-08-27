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Suspect Says He Scattered Chinese Student's Remains Across South Korea

by Shine
August 27, 2026
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Suspect Says He Scattered Chinese Student's Remains Across South Korea

A man accused of killing a 25-year-old Chinese woman in South Korea has told police he scattered parts of her body across several areas, including Gyeongsan and Gyeonggi Province, South Korean media reported today.

The suspect, a Chinese national in his 30s identified as Jeong, made the statement during police questioning following his arrest on suspicion of murder, according to Gyeongsan Police Station.

Police said Jeong allegedly killed the woman, damaged her body and did not dispose of the remains in one place. Instead, he told investigators he abandoned them in multiple locations in Gyeongsan and farther away in Gyeonggi Province.

Officers have sent more personnel to the disposal sites identified by Jeong and are conducting on-site searches, police said.

It was not immediately clear how Jeong traveled to Gyeonggi Province. The distance from Gyeongsan to parts of Gyeonggi Province is about 250 kilometers.

Police are also considering a psychopathy assessment for Jeong because of the brutality of the alleged crime.

The woman had recently completed a graduate program at Daegu Catholic University and returned to South Korea on August 14 to collect her graduation certificate before starting a job in China, Jiupai News reported.

She had booked a flight from Incheon to Changchun for August 23.

According to police, Jeong and the woman entered his home together about 2am on August 20. Surveillance footage did not show him forcibly dragging her inside. It was also the last period in which she contacted her family.

Jeong later left the home alone on the evening of August 20 wearing women's clothing and a hat that covered his face, police said. He went near Dongdaegu Station, turned off the woman's phone, changed back into men's clothing in a nearby restroom and returned home.

The next day, Jeong reported the woman missing, claiming to be her boyfriend, police said.

Officers arrested Jeong at about 7:29pm on August 26 in Gyeongsan. The suspect was a lecturer at the university the victim attended, according to the report.

Editor: Wang Qingchu

#Changchun
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