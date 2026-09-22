The Chunshen Wonderful Life Season is Here

Minhang kicked off an action-packed summer with the Chunshen Wonderful Life Season's latest festivities. The programs are turning the neighborhood into a lively community hub for families, friends, and solitary strollers. Visitors can explore pop-up bazaars, brimming with artisans' creations and local foods, see live outdoor performances, and engage in cultural activities suitable for all ages.

Credit: Ti Gong

The 2026 "Starry Dunhuang" Youth Guzheng Art Competition Final Showcase in Qibao drew thousands of Guzheng aficionados, families, and mentors from August 16 to 20. This year's contest became a regional cultural consumption festival anchored by traditional music, integrating culture, business, tourism, sports, and exhibitions across five days of professional competition. The more than 2,000 candidates were usually accompanied by two family members or teachers and stayed longer, increasing retail spending. The 30 percent rise in contestants year-over-year increased visitor traffic. Adding hotel shuttles, master lectures, and intangible cultural heritage crafts exhibitions, event organizers made the multi-day tournament a cultural journey. During the 9th Qibao Ancient Town Cultural Week, leading Guzheng virtuosos and educators taught 13 masterclasses and held "Summer Nite Guzheng Echoes" outside the historic Qibao Restaurant. Participants received food and retail discounts, free parking, and double reward points at nearby shopping areas like Link Plaza Qibao and Powerlong City. Sales at these big shopping venues rose over 10 percent to approximately 46 million yuan, and foot traffic reached 900,000. Customized study excursions allowed tourists to explore and stay longer at the Minhang Museum, Qibao Old Street, and Powerlong Museum. Over 2,000 musicians performed in 13 classes in the showcase arena, setting skill and event records. In addition to the competition, non-material cultural heritage crafts and youth art were displayed. Judges wrote and signed handwritten evaluations for each performer as a keepsake and practice guide. Each year, the competition expands in size, professionalism, and popularity, serving as an artistic showcase, a bridge for Chinese cultural transmission, and a powerful engine for cultural momentum in the urban economy.

Credit: Ti Gong

The Liuzhou Food Culture Festival featured fireworks and gastronomy at the Ten Commercial Plaza from August 21–27. This immersive event blends leisure, trendy shopping, and hometown nostalgia into a vibrant tapestry of bustling street life and warm human connection, bringing Liuzhou's fiery spirit and Guangxi's rustic charm to visitors and residents. The Ten Commercial Plaza saw an 18 percent month-on-month increase in total consumption and attracted 80,000 visitors during the event. Visitors enjoyed refreshing red-fleshed kiwifruit, mountain forest delights, and real Zhuang ethnic foods. The market included Guangxi's unique goods and mountain produce. The exquisite intangible cultural heritage rattan-weaving handicrafts and cooling, fragrant jasmine water from Hengzhou brought the rich, heavy smell of large jasmine fields to Minhang people. Guangxi's intangible cultural assets, such as Zhuang brocade and embroidered balls, exuded culture. The colorful, joyful atmosphere was created by a changing lineup of cultural and athletic activities, including stage plays, Tai Chi dance, and youth martial arts. Shanghai people loved golden passion fruit just plucked from the farm and air-freighted to them. Demand exceeded supply as the merchant supplied 1,500 kilograms of passion fruit overnight. A market full of energy and excitement, this culinary and cultural event was accessible and atmospheric, appealing to all ages.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

The 7th Minhang Music Salon, "Classical Poems and Modern Echoes: A Flute and Harp Duo Concert," was held at the Grand NeoBay Library on August 23. The flute's soft melodies and the harp's crystalline tones blended during the concert. The program included classical, romantic, impressionist, modern, and cinematic soundtracks. It comprised Mendelssohn's poetry, Bizet's Carmen Intermezzo, Debussy's En Bateau, and The Thorn Birds' emotive theme. Four Marc Berthomieu contemporary vignettes ended the evening with emotional intensity. The Grand NeoBay Library also hosted the "Unknown World of the Abyss" deep-sea exhibition and the "Unravelling the Life Cycle of the Cicada" picture book exhibition. Many guests strolled through the exhibition sections, enjoying the literature and art while listening to the music. The CPC Minhang District Committee Publicity Department held "Minhang Music Salon" events at local landmarks, including classical string ensembles, traditional Chinese music gatherings, and musical theater displays. The program promotes local culture and public access to performing arts. From August 15 to 21, Minhang District completed its weeklong consumer subsidy campaign for home design, furnishings, appliances, and digital devices. With 10,800 citizens participating and 11,400 transactions, the event distributed about 10 million yuan in government subsidies and drove nearly 100 million yuan in retail sales at 198 offline businesses from 39 participating enterprises. The top three vendors by sales volume were JD MALL, Shanghai Wujie, and Suning. JD MALL Shanghai Qibao Store, completed in June, was the main shopping destination, accounting for over half of district subsidy usage. Compared to the previous week, retail foot traffic rose by 47 percent, and the number of first-time visitors increased by 57 percent. Despite the August off-season, home appliances and home improvement performed well. Younger families went crazy for washing dryers, coffee makers, and integrated steam ovens at Red Star Macalline and B&Q. Suning also offered additional discounts during its 24th Shanghai anniversary promotion campaign, which drove up orders for air conditioners and washer-dryer sets.

Credit: Ti Gong