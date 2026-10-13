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Wedding and Baby Banquets in Guizhou Spark Bigamy Questions

by Shine
October 13, 2026
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Wedding and Baby Banquets in Guizhou Spark Bigamy Questions
Caption: A poster shows a man surnamed Wu and a woman surnamed Kong hold a wedding banquet at a restaurant in Liupanshui, Guizhou Province.

A man held a wedding banquet with one woman at a restaurant while a separate baby's 100th-day celebration — where he was named as the father — took place at the same time in Liupanshui, Guizhou. The incident has raised questions about bigamy, though local officials said the baby's banquet did not constitute the offense.

The wedding banquet and the baby's 100-day celebration took place at the same venue, with the baby's celebration upstairs and the wedding downstairs on October 9, according to the restaurant.

Wedding and Baby Banquets in Guizhou Spark Bigamy Questions
Caption: Posters show a separate banquet celebrating the 100th day of a baby's birth, with Lin named as the father.

The man, surnamed Wu, had registered his marriage to a woman surnamed Kong and had a child with his former girlfriend, surnamed Lin, without registering a marriage with her, The Beijing Times reported.

Two families signed separate contracts for the banquets, and restaurant staff called police after a dispute broke out that day.

Fu Jian, a lawyer with Henan Zejin Law Firm, said Article 258 of China's Criminal Law covers two forms of bigamy: Registering another marriage while already legally married, or maintaining a long-term, stable relationship with another person while presenting themselves as spouses despite having an existing spouse, according to Dahe Daily.

Fu said Wu had lived with Lin and had a child with her without registering a marriage. Holding a 100-day banquet did not itself establish that they lived publicly as husband and wife. Wu's conduct therefore might not meet the requirements for the offense.

Yao Kun, a lawyer with the Zhengzhou office of Beijing Kangda Law Firm, said the timing of Wu's marriage registration was crucial. If Wu married Kong first and subsequently lived with Lin as husband and wife and had a child with her, he could be suspected of bigamy. Lin could also be suspected of bigamy if she knew Wu was married and still lived with him as his spouse.

If Wu's unregistered cohabitation with Lin and the birth of their child preceded his registered marriage to Kong, Yao said that sequence would not constitute bigamy.

Wedding and Baby Banquets in Guizhou Spark Bigamy Questions
Caption: Posters show a separate banquet celebrating the 100th day of a baby's birth, with Lin named as the father.

Editor: Wang Qingchu

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