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Wuxi Launches Research Partnership for Global Communication

by Shine
November 14, 2026
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Wuxi unveiled a partnership linking media practice with academic research at a gathering on how Chinese cities can work together to reach international audiences.

Held on November 8, the 2026 Wuxi Dialogue on international communication brought media representatives and researchers to the Jiangsu Province city to discuss sharing resources, producing content together and building overseas distribution channels.

Wuxi Launches Research Partnership for Global Communication
Caption: Media representatives and researchers attend the 2026 Wuxi Dialogue on international communication.

The new collaboration platform brings together the Institute of Journalism at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, Communication University of China Press, the Wuxi Journalists Association and a local media company. It is intended to support continuing cooperation between researchers and those working in international communication. Advisers were also appointed to a think tank focused on promoting Wuxi's image overseas.

Wuxi Launches Research Partnership for Global Communication
Caption: Representatives unveil a platform for collaboration between media organizations and academic researchers.

Jointly hosted by CCTV.com and the Wuxi municipal government, the dialogue was held as a closed-door meeting for the second time, in conjunction with the China International Intelligent Communication Forum.

Wuxi's own international communication alliance has grown from 10 members at its establishment in 2023 to 54, according to an overview presented at the event. Its work includes overseas media channels, a partnership program, shared story and visual archives, and joint content production.

The city's outreach draws on its music, industry and commerce, and the cultural traditions of Jiangnan, the region south of the lower Yangtze River.

Two roundtables examined how such cooperation could work across institutions and provincial boundaries. Representatives from Hunan, Guangdong, Ningxia and Yunnan discussed building communication alliances, connecting national and local resources, involving groups outside the media and developing overseas channels.

Wuxi Launches Research Partnership for Global Communication
Caption: Panelists exchange experience in building international communication alliances.

A second discussion brought together participants from Jiangsu, Shanghai, Zhejiang and Anhui to examine cooperation across the Yangtze River Delta. Topics included shared platforms, community participation, cultural tourism and youth exchanges.

Wuxi Launches Research Partnership for Global Communication
Caption: Panelists discuss regional cooperation in international communication at the 2026 Wuxi Dialogue on November 8.

Keynote speakers also explored cooperation between national and local organizations, multimedia approaches to telling city stories and applications of artificial intelligence.

Editor: Wang Xiang

#Yangtze River#CCTV#Shanghai#Yunnan#Wuxi
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