Xi Calls for Stable, Constructive China-US Ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday urged China and the United States to turn their shared vision of a constructive relationship of strategic stability into action.

Meeting US President Donald Trump at the White House, Xi called for cooperation, moderate competition, manageable differences and mutual trust. At a welcome banquet hosted by Trump, he said bilateral ties had reached another historical juncture.

Xi welcomed a new joint arrangement reached in bilateral trade talks, saying it would benefit both countries and the global economy. He urged both sides to expand cooperation and resolve problems through equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit.

On artificial intelligence, Xi said the two countries had more reason to cooperate despite their competition. He called for continued dialogue, safeguards against misuse and human control over the technology.

Xi also reiterated China's position on national reunification and territorial integrity, urging the US to oppose "Taiwan independence" and handle the Taiwan question with caution.

Trump welcomed the trade talks' outcomes and called for further dialogue toward a better agreement. He also backed stronger cooperation on AI.

The leaders discussed the Middle East, the Ukraine crisis and the Korean Peninsula, and pledged mutual support for hosting the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and G20 Leaders' Summit.