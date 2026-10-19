YTO Inquiry Misclassified as Complaint Leads to Confrontation With Pregnant Customer

A woman seven months pregnant in Hangzhou received 1,000 yuan (US$150) in compensation after an inquiry to YTO Express was classified as a complaint, triggering a courier penalty and a confrontation at her home, according to Zhejiang Television Station yesterday.

The woman, surnamed Liu, said she was frightened by the encounter and subsequently sought medical care, where she was diagnosed with a threatened miscarriage.

Liu had booked a shipment of invoices through Cainiao Guoguo, a parcel delivery booking platform. After the YTO courier told her the documents could not be sent, he instructed her to call customer service to cancel the order.

During that call on October 9, Liu also asked why the invoices could previously be sent but now could not.

Nevertheless, the inquiry was automatically classified as a complaint about the courier's service attitude. The courier, surnamed Luo, reportedly received notice of a 400-yuan penalty, equivalent to roughly two days of his earnings.

Luo then went to Liu's home, knocked urgently and challenged her over the complaint angrily. According to the report, he left only after police were called. When contacted by a reporter, he said Liu could sue him.

A customer service supervisor at the YTO's branch said calls to headquarters automatically generated complaint tickets even for inquiries, shipment tracking or cancellations. The supervisor said each ticket carried an automatic, noncancelable deduction of 100 yuan.

Under the settlement, the company paid 500 yuan and the supervisor personally contributed another 500 yuan. Liu accepted the arrangement and requested Luo's removal from her delivery area. He was subsequently reassigned.