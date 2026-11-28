Top News

Meituan Swings to Q3 Profit as Food-Delivery War Cools Meituan, China's biggest food-delivery company, swung to profit in the third quarter after the government stepped in to cool fierce market competition, reducing promotional expenses. The company reported profit of 2.1 billion yuan (US$291 million), swinging from a net loss of 18.6 billion yuan a year earlier. Revenue jumped 21.6 percent to 115.6 billion yuan, surpassing consensus estimates. Selling and marketing expenses dropped 12 percentage points to 23 percent of revenue as the price war with Alibaba and JD.com in "flash" food delivery eased. The average per-order subsidy for food delivery dropped to 1.3 to 1.4 yuan from 2.6 to 2.8 yuan a year earlier. While gross margin figures were not disclosed, adjusted margin stood at 4 percent. Core local e-commerce revenue climbed 16.8 percent to 78 billion yuan, driven by a rebound in average order value and fewer low-priced orders. Revenue from new initiatives surged by a third to 37 billion yuan, aided by full-quarter profitability from Meituan's Keeta international delivery service in Saudi Arabia. However, adjusted profit of 1.9 billion yuan missed forecasts. An investment valuation gain of 2.3 billion yuan boosted the bottom line, while a 12.2-billion-yuan impairment loss was not recorded on the income statement. Investment in research and development rose 11 percent to 7.7 billion yuan. Chief Executive Wang Xing said the company this year has locked in computing power for future use through AI-related capital expenditure, so AI-related capex next year is expected to be lower than this year.

Japan Plans Big Boost in Defense Spending Japan's government plans to increase its defense spending to 56.3 trillion yen (US$353 billion) over the next five years, above the 43-trillion-yen allocation in the current five-year plan but below levels sought by military officials, the Asahi newspaper reported. Defense hawks have been pushing for a figure as high as 80 trillion yen. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to make a formal decision any day. The US has been urging Japan to raise defense spending to 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, but the proposed figure would fall shy of 2 percent. China will be concerned about any buildup in military spending. The state-owned Global Times cited a Chinese military expert warning that high spending would reflect an accelerating shift away from its long-held "exclusively defense-oriented policy" toward developing both offensive and defensive military capabilities.

Spanish Election to Test Prime Minister's Popularity Spanish voters go to the polls on Sunday in a parliamentary election that could oust socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez after eight years in power. Polls show Alberto Núñez Feijóo's conservative People's Party narrowly in the lead. A lack of affordable housing has been a major campaign issue. The election is also a test of the strength of the anti-immigration Vox party, which could be a Feijóo coalition ally. Sánchez, 54, has been the most vocal critic of US President Donald Trump within the EU, and is a strong supporter of Ukraine and Palestinian rights. His administration has been stung by two catastrophic train crashes, a crisis related to a flood of migrants into the Spanish exclave of Ceuta on Africa's northern shore, and rising housing costs exemplified by the high-profile eviction, and subsequent death, of a pensioner from her long-time home.

Hackers Breach US Air Force Cloud Platform Hackers have breached the US Air Force's flagship cloud computing platform, Reuters reported, citing three people familiar with the matter. The attack could jeopardize sensitive tactical, personnel and logistics data. The intrusion was discovered within the past month during work to upgrade the system. The Air Force said it "doesn't comment" on security matters. Initiated in 2017, Cloud One was meant to serve as a one-stop shop for the Air Force's IT needs, combining the resources of Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and Alphabet to power scores of applications, including ones that manage personnel data and pay or logistics and maintenance.

China Calls Latest US Import Tariff Regime 'Disruptive' China voiced strong opposition to the latest US proposals to raise import tariffs, which the Trump administration says are based on excess industrial capacity in trading partners that creates a flood of cheap exports. The changes to the US tariff regime are "typical acts of unilateralism that seriously disrupt the international economic order and violate World Trade Organization rules," He Yadong, a spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce, told a Beijing news conference. Changes in tariffs could affect 14 trading partners, including China, Japan, the EU and multiple Southeast Asian nations. The ministry spokesman said China will closely monitor developments and reserves the right to take necessary countermeasures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.

Top Business

China Vows Stronger Capital Market Support China will strengthen policies to stabilize capital markets and promote development, Premier Li Qiang said at a State Council meeting on Friday. The government will encourage listed companies to increase dividends and share buybacks, while enhancing the role of state-backed funds in steadying markets during selloffs. It will also improve the role of Central Huijin Investment as a quasi-stabilization fund and strengthen policy support for long-term institutional investors, including insurers, corporate pension funds and social security funds. The meeting also called for stronger oversight to combat financial fraud and illegal share sales, as well as measures to guard against external risks and protect investor rights.

Mercedes to Set Up Car-Components Joint Venture with BAIC German premium carmaker Mercedes-Benz plans to set up a new joint venture in Beijing to procure passenger vehicle components to supply to its manufacturing venture with Beijing Automotive (BAIC), according to a Friday filing with China's market regulator. Under the arrangement, Mercedes-Benz China will hold a 70 percent stake in the new company, while Beijing Benz, the German automaker's joint venture with BAIC, will own the remainder. Foreign automakers are accelerating plans to localize production and reverse sagging domestic sales.

Russian Tech Startup Testing "Bio-Drone" Pigeons Russian tech startup Neiry has begun accepting commercial orders for aerial photography using pigeons equipped with brain implants it calls bio-drones. Operators steer the birds through electrical impulses or preloaded routes, while chest-mounted cameras capture ground images. The service, in beta within Russia, is priced starting at 300,000 rubles (US$3,800) per square kilometer. Neiry reports over 100 outdoor flights, more than 1,000 images and sorties exceeding 10 hours, with control at distances beyond 100 kilometers. The company is facing questions about animal welfare and possible surveillance uses.

Economy & Markets

China Industrial Profits Surge on Technology, Lag in Consumer Sector China's industrial profits in October surged 20.1 percent from a year earlier, growing at their fastest pace in five months and accelerating from a 14.4 percent increase from the previous month. However, a wide gap remains between tech manufacturing and the consumer goods sector. For the first 10 months of the year, the National Bureau of Statistics said earnings increased 16 percent, a 0.5-percentage-point rise from the first nine months. Electronics makers drove the profit gain in the January-October period, doubling from a year earlier on strong demand for the memory chips that power AI, the bureau said in a statement. Profits in high-tech manufacturing jumped 50.9 percent, with manufacturers of spacecraft and launch vehicles showing a 63.2 percent increase. Gains were also reported in the commodity companies that produce raw materials for technology. By contrast, in the consumer market, furniture makers posted a 52.4 percent decline in profits and car manufacturing earnings fell 26 percent.

Japanese Car Sales in China Slump Japan's major carmakers reported declines in China sales last month. Toyota sales fell 25 percent from a year earlier to 120,000 vehicles, Honda was down 52 percent at 28,652 units, and Nissan dropped 67 percent to 22,295. The declines have now run for 33 consecutive months at Honda, nine months at Toyota and seven months at Nissan. The three automakers unveiled a string of new models at the Guangzhou International Motor Show, including hybrids, range-extender electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids as they seek to mount a comeback.

China's Central Bank Halves Deposit Certificate Thresholds The People's Bank of China updated rules governing yuan deposit and loan interest rates, as well as large-denomination certificates of deposit, on Friday, with both measures taking effect next March. The revisions consolidate scattered regulations related to market-oriented interest rate reforms. Under the updated deposit and loan rules, penalty interest rates for overdue loans will be negotiated between lenders and borrowers rather than set within a fixed regulatory band, a shift expected to lower overall penalty costs. Improperly high-interest deposit solicitation is explicitly banned. Meanwhile, the minimum subscription threshold for large-denomination CDs will drop by half to 100,000 yuan (US$14,000) for individuals and 5 million yuan for institutions.

Spaniard to Head European Central Bank for First Time Pablo Hernández de Cos was chosen as the next European Central Bank president, the first time a Spaniard will lead the EU's monetary policy-setter. The former Spanish central bank governor and current general manager of the Bank for International Settlements will take over when current chief Christine Lagarde steps down on February 7.

Deep Dive

As the Cost of Building AI Soars, Anxieties about Profit Payback Also Mount The AI arms race looks unstoppable, but is it just the inflation of a trillion-dollar bubble? That's the question everyone is asking, and the latest quarterly earnings from China's top internet giants compared – with their counterparts in Silicon Valley – offer a sobering answer.

Corporate

Bayer to Invest US$1.1 Billion in China, Expand Beijing Production German pharma giant Bayer said it plans to invest 1 billion euros (US$1.1 billion) in China in the next three years. Half the money will be allocated to expanding its drug production and supply center in Beijing, bringing in state-of-the-art technologies for drug product manufacturing, Bayer said. The Beijing site is Bayer's largest global packaging facility for prescription medicines. The remainder of the investment will support areas such as medical capabilities, digitization, manufacturing and supply chain. It's Bayer's largest investment on the Chinese mainland.

Temu Agrees to Align Business Practices With EU Regulations Chinese online discount retail platform Temu, owned by PDD Holdings, has committed to bringing several of its commercial practices in line with EU consumer protection laws. The European Commission said the e-commerce company will provide clearer and more accessible information on customer support, prices, environmental claims and checkout procedures, and make refunds easier. A Temu spokesperson said the company was pleased to have reached a resolution to long-running tensions about its business practices.

Westwell Driverless Tractors Enter Service at Hubei Airport Shanghai-based AI firm Westwell announced that its driverless Q-Tractor cargo movers passed final testing at Ezhou Huahu International Airport in Hubei Province, Asia's first dedicated cargo hub for the technology. Boasting a 30-ton towing capacity, the self-driving tractors handle freight transfers between cargo terminals and airport aprons. Powered by Westwell's WellDrive platform, the vehicles operate around the clock under all weather conditions, executing autonomous navigation, obstacle avoidance and precision automated coupling and decoupling without human intervention.