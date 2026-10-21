Autumn Danger: Plant Spines That Hurt the Eyes

A food‑delivery rider in Shanghai ended up with nearly 100 tiny barbed spines embedded in his left eye after being hit by a gust of wind. Ophthalmologists warn that such eye injuries see a sharp rise in autumn, especially on windy days.

A few days before, the man was out making deliveries. On that windy day, he felt something foreign enter his left eye and instinctively rubbed it. Rather than easing the irritation, rubbing brought on sharp stabbing pain and excessive tearing.

He returned home and repeatedly rinsed his eye with tap water, yet his symptoms failed to improve. Hoping sleep would resolve the problem, he instead endured worsening pain through the night. At 1am, he rushed to the Ophthalmology Emergency Department of Shanghai Tongji Hospital.

On‑duty physicians Dr Zhang Juan and Dr Shao Yuting were alarmed by what they found during examination. Dozens of black, spine‑like foreign bodies were lodged throughout the patient's left eye. Many spines had penetrated deep into the ocular tissue, accompanied by significant conjunctival congestion.

Given the large volume of foreign material, outpatient extraction was not practical. The patient underwent emergency surgery to remove all the spines, estimated to number close to 100 in total.

Under magnification, the spines revealed a highly hazardous structure. Hook‑shaped with sharp tips and rows of barbs along their shafts, they resembled fishing hooks.

These barbs allow the spines to catch onto the eye tissue once they get inside. Rubbing only drives them further inward. "Rubbing the eye or attempting home rinsing after injury can push surface‑level foreign bodies deeper into ocular tissues," explained Dr Zhang.

Based on morphological observations, doctors believe the spines are of plant origin – most likely fruit thorns or seed hairs dispersed by autumn winds. Similar cases are frequently reported around Shanghai in autumn, nearly all associated with strong gusts.

September and October are the season when many plants ripen and release their seeds. Hooked thorns, surface hairs and grass awns from mature fruits and seeds break off and drift in the wind. In calm conditions, they may stick to trouser cuffs or shoelaces, but strong winds can blow them straight into people's eyes.