All the Exhibitions Coming to Shanghai Museum in 2026 – Save This List

Shanghai Museum has released its full exhibition program for 2026 – a real treat for exhibition lovers. You may want to save this list now and start ticking them off one by one. If you're already eager to plan ahead, be patient and read on: A number of major cross-year exhibitions are waiting for you at the end. This year, the museum will present 12 new exhibitions at its downtown venue at People's Square and its East Branch, one new overseas exhibition, and five ongoing exhibitions, bringing the total to 18 special exhibitions. Each promises strong curatorial vision and distinctive highlights.

'Galloping Into Spring, A Celebration of the Year of the Horse' (春风骐骥:马年生肖展) The Spring Festival zodiac exhibition has become a long-standing tradition at the museum. Titled "Galloping Into Spring," the exhibition plays on the Chinese phrase qiji (骐骥) – a poetic term for a "thousand-mile steed" symbolizing exceptional talent, and a homophone of "miracle" in Chinese. It evokes the image of a fine horse meeting a favorable wind, much like a new journey beginning in a flourishing era, charging toward boundless possibilities amid renewal. The exhibition brings together 16 sets of horse-themed artifacts spanning more than a thousand years of history. For more information, click Year of the Horse Exhibition Invites Visitors to Walk Through History. Date: Through March 17 Venue: 4/F, People's Square Hall 人民广场馆 四楼 Address: 201 People's Ave 人民大道201号

'Pearls Returned Home: Painting And Calligraphy From the Collection of Liangtuxuan By the Ching Banlee Family' (珠归海上: 庄万里家族捐赠两塗轩书画展–第二期) The Liangtuxuan painting and calligraphy collection at the Shanghai Museum was donated in 2000 by the family of Ching Banlee, a prominent Chinese-Filipino entrepreneur and collector. Liangtuxuan was the name of Ching's private studio, reflecting his self-reflection on scholarly humility and interpersonal wisdom. A devoted admirer of Chinese culture, Ching devoted his lifetime to assembling hundreds of masterpieces. This second phase of the exhibition continues to trace the history of Chinese painting and calligraphy, presenting highlights from the family's donation in a comprehensive manner.

Date: July 2026-January 2027 Venue: 3/F, People's Square Hall 人民广场馆三楼 Address: 201 People's Ave 人民大道201号

'A Momentary Joy: Ming and Qing Porcelain from the Zande Lou Donation' (暂得之乐: 暂得楼捐赠明清瓷器展) Zande Lou was the studio name of the late Hong Kong collector Hu Huichun, inspired by Wang Xizhi's Orchid Pavilion. The name reflects both the joy of encountering cultural relics and Hu's belief that such treasures are only "temporarily held" and ultimately belong to the nation. Since the mid-20th century, Hu and his wife donated more than 300 ceramic works to Shanghai Museum, followed by continued donations from family members. This exhibition presents a curated selection of Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties porcelains, including imperial kiln masterpieces and outstanding artistic works.

Date: July 2026-October 2027 Venue: 4/F, People's Square Hall 人民广场馆四楼 Address: 201 People's Ave 人民大道201号

'On Top of the World Tree: Ancient Civilizations of the Americas' (世界树之巅: 美洲古代文明大展) Following the blockbuster exhibition On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt, Shanghai Museum will present another landmark global civilization exhibition in 2026, "On Top of the World Tree: Ancient Civilizations of the Americas." This is the sixth major exhibition in the museum's Dialogue with the World series. Featuring over 1,000 artifacts from the Americas, the exhibition offers a panoramic narrative of ancient Mesoamerican and Andean civilizations, aiming to be the largest, most comprehensive and most up-to-date exhibition of its kind worldwide. Rather than focusing on a single civilization, the exhibition traces the civilizational spectrum of the Americas – from the Olmec along the Gulf Coast, the Maya city-states deep in the rainforest, and the city of Teotihuacan, to the Aztec Empire in Mesoamerica, and further south to the ancient Peruvian cultures of the Andes and the Inca Empire. Date: July 2026-October 2027 Venue: 1-3/F, People's Square Hall 人民广场馆一楼至三楼 Address: 201 People's Ave 人民大道201号

'Secrets of the Rainforest: A Maya Adventure (Immersive Experience)' (雨林探秘: 玛雅大冒险) Shanghai Museum will collaborate with leading domestic production teams to launch the immersive experience, "Secrets of the Rainforest: A Maya Adventure." As an integral part of the "Ancient Civilizations of the Americas" exhibition, this VR (virtual reality) experience combines physical museum displays with immersive virtual storytelling, offering audiences a dialogue across time and space. Visitors will wear VR headsets and step into a meticulously reconstructed digital world, experiencing the former splendor of heritage sites such as Mexico City, Chichén Itzá and Teotihuacan. The journey allows audiences to wander through ancient rainforests and pyramids, witness rituals and daily life, and explore the relationship between ancient civilizations and future societies.

Date: July 2026-October 2027 Venue: 2/F, People's Square Hall 人民广场馆二楼 Address: 201 People's Ave 人民大道201号

'Flying Over Machu Picchu: A Journey Through the Clouds of the Inca Empire (Immersive Experience)' (飞越马丘比丘: 云端印加之旅) The museum partners with world-renowned immersive experience company Neon to present "Flying Over Machu Picchu: A Journey Through the Clouds of the Inca Empire." Using cutting-edge VR technology and 360-degree dynamic motion seating, the experience takes audiences on a time-traveling exploration of the Inca world – soaring over the Andes, gliding above lush forests, and arriving at the legendary city of Machu Picchu suspended in mist. The project won Best VR Application at the 12th Lumiere Awards, presented by the Advanced Imaging Society, honoring excellence in immersive storytelling through advanced visual technologies. Note: To facilitate installation of the Americas exhibition, the People's Square Hall will be temporarily closed from May 6, after the May Day holiday, until around late June, reopening with a refreshed presentation. Date: July 2026-October 2027 Venue: 3/F, People's Square Hall 人民广场馆三楼 Address: 201 People's Ave 人民大道201号

'From Shakespeare to J.K. Rowling: Portraits and Manuscripts of British Literary Giants' (从莎士比亚到J.K.罗琳: 英国文学家肖像与名迹展) This exhibition marks the first appearance of the United Kingdom's National Portrait Gallery on the Chinese mainland, supported by eight British institutions, including Peter Harrington and the University of Leeds. A total of 135 works will be shown in China for the first time, including the only authenticated lifetime portrait of Shakespeare, Dickens's manuscript of Great Expectations, and J.K. Rowling's annotated and illustrated copy of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," along with portraits and manuscripts of 82 literary figures such as Wordsworth, Jane Austen, the Brontë sisters, Oscar Wilde and Arthur Conan Doyle. Through rare portraits, photographs, manuscripts, letters and books, the exhibition explores the creative inspiration, achievements and social challenges faced by Britain's most beloved writers from the 16th century to today.

Date: Mid-March-Mid-July Venue: Shanghai Museum East Branch 上博东馆 Address: 1952 Century Ave 世纪大道1952号

'China's Dawn: The Qin Path to Unification, An Archeological Exhibition' (肇兴中国: 秦·大一统之路文物考古特展) The fifth installment in the "China Before China" archeological exhibition series, this show has sparked widespread public discussion. As China's first centralized imperial dynasty, the Qin (221-206 BC) established the ideological and institutional foundations of unification that shaped Chinese civilization. In collaboration with 12 institutions, the exhibition features over 200 artifacts from the latest Qin archeological discoveries in Gansu and Shaanxi provinces, tracing the Qin's rise from a Western Zhou (c.11th century-770 BC) vassal state to a unified empire.

Date: Early June-Early September Venue: 1/F, Shanghai Museum East Branch 上博东馆一楼 Address: 1952 Century Ave 世纪大道1952号

'Beneath the Golden Crown: Masterpieces of Silla Art' (金冠之下: 新罗文物精华展) Co-presented by Shanghai Museum and the Gyeongju National Museum of South Korea, the exhibition features 256 artifacts in 90 sets, centered on gold culture, Buddhist art and international exchange. The iconic Silla gold crowns are a major highlight. Through resplendent gold objects, the exhibition showcases the authority of Silla kingship on the Korean Peninsula and the pinnacle of its metalworking craftsmanship. Masterfully crafted Buddhist artworks further illuminate the spiritual world and religious aspirations of the Silla people. Visitors are invited to rediscover the unique allure of Silla and trace its remarkable journey from rise and development to its golden age, gaining insight into the grandeur and character of the era.

Date: Late September 2026-Mid-January 2027 Venue: Shanghai Museum East Branch 上博东馆 Address: 1952 Century Ave 世纪大道1952号

'Jewels Across the World: Treasures from The Metropolitan Museum of Art' (环宇璀璨: 大都会艺术博物馆珠宝珍藏展) Jewelry is a miniature epic of human civilization, crafted through exceptional skill and imagination. Jointly organized by Shanghai Museum and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the exhibition features 192 jewelry masterpieces spanning continents and eras, offering a condensed history of human civilization through adornment. This is the only stop on the Chinese mainland. Shanghai Museum will also contribute over 10 Chinese artworks, creating a dialogue between Eastern and Western aesthetics.

Date: November 2026-May 2027 Venue: Shanghai Museum East Branch 上博东馆 Address: 1952 Century Ave 世纪大道1952号

'Treasures from the Himalayas: Artifacts from Sakya Monastery, Xizang' (来自喜马拉雅的瑰宝: 西藏萨迦寺文物精品展) The Qinghai-Xizang Plateau is a land of extraordinary natural beauty. The Tibetan people have lived in harmony with the high mountains for centuries, creating a vibrant and colorful culture through their diligent labor. Tibetan Buddhist art, with its distinctive ethnic characteristics and strong regional style, is an integral part of Chinese civilization. Sakya Monastery, the spiritual center of the Sakya sect, holds a significant place in both Chinese history and the history of Tibetan Buddhism. The Sakya leader, Phags-pa, was appointed Imperial Preceptor by the Yuan Dynasty (1206-1368) and later entrusted with the administration of Xizang, playing a key role in the formal integration of Xizang into China. As one of the political and cultural centers of ancient Xizang, Sakya Monastery features unique architectural styles and houses a wealth of precious murals, artifacts and Tibetan manuscripts. This exhibition carefully selects treasures from the monastery's collection, including thangkas, statues, scriptures and ritual implements, showcasing the distinctive Buddhist culture and artistic achievements of the Sakya sect, while tracing the long history of Xizang's close and intertwined relationship with China. Most of the artifacts on display are leaving Sakya Monastery for the first time, making this a rare opportunity to see them. Shanghai has long supported Shigatse in Xizang, and Xuhui District specifically supports Sakya County. This exhibition is an important result of the cultural exchange between these regions.

Date: September 2026-January 2027 Venue: Shanghai Museum East Branch 上博东馆 Address: 1952 Century Ave 世纪大道1952号

'Silent Grandeur: 400th Anniversary of Bada Shanren: Painting and Calligraphy Exhibition' (大音希声: 八大山人诞辰400周年书画艺术大展) Bada Shanren (Zhu Da, 1626-1705) was one of the "Four Eminent Monks" in early Qing painting history. His bold, expressive ink works are entirely original and distinctive, standing out not only as a masterpiece in the history of Chinese painting but also as a brilliant gem in the world of art. This exhibition aims to provide a comprehensive overview of Bada Shanren's artistic achievements, the classical works that influenced him, and his profound impact on later generations. It offers visitors an opportunity to understand the enduring significance of his art, which combines both tradition and innovation. This is the largest Bada Shanren exhibition ever held worldwide. It brings together approximately 180 works from more than 20 institutions, including Shanghai Museum, the Palace Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, the Tokyo National Museum and the Osaka City Museum of Fine Arts.

Date: September 2026-March 2027 Venue: Shanghai Museum East Branch 上博东馆 Address: 1952 Century Ave 世纪大道1952号

Cross-Year Exhibitions 1. "Glamour And Modernity Beyond Shanghai" (摩登华影: 海派旗袍与百年时尚) Date: Through May 5 Venue: 1/F, People's Square Hall 人民广场馆一楼 Address: 201 People's Ave 人民大道201号

2. "The Beauty of Fan-Tasy: Masterpieces of Fan Painting and Calligraphy through Ages from the Shanghai Museum Collection" (至扇至美: 上海博物馆藏历代扇面书画名品展) Date: Through February 22 Venue: Exhibition Hall No. 1 People's Square Hall 人民广场馆第一展览厅 Address: 201 People's Ave 人民大道201号

3. "Pearls Returned Home – Painting And Calligraphy From the Collection of Liangtuxuan By the Ching Banlee Family" (珠归海上: 庄万里家族捐赠两塗轩书画展–第一期) Date: Through April 19 Venue: 3/F, People's Square Hall 人民广场馆三楼 Address: 201 People's Ave 人民大道201号

4. "Precious Rarities: Ming and Qing Rhinoceros Horn Carvings in the Shanghai Museum" (古犀珍献: 上海博物馆藏明清犀角器) Date: Through early May Venue: 3/F, People's Square Hall 人民广场馆三楼 Address: 201 People's Ave 人民大道201号

5. "Recasting the Past: The Art of Chinese Bronzes,1100-1900" (融古烁新: 宋元明清铜器的复古与创新) Date: Through March 16 Venue: Bright Dairy & Food Exhibition Gallery 1, Shanghai Museum East Branch 上博东馆光明乳业第一特展厅 Address: 1952 Century Ave 世纪大道1952号

Overseas Exhibition "Interwoven Traces: Encounters Between China and Islamic Civilizations" (交织的印迹: 中国与伊斯兰文明的交汇与共融) Since the 7th century, China and the Islamic world have established profound and lasting connections through the overland and maritime Silk Road, crossing mountain ranges and oceans. This ongoing exchange not only fostered thriving trade but also brought deep transformations in material culture, technology and the arts. The exhibition brings together over 100 treasures from Shanghai Museum and the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization, providing a systematic exploration of the encounters and cultural fusion between these two great civilizations. Date: October 2026-March 2027 Venue: Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization 沙迦伊斯兰文明博物馆

